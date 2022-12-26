Pendal Group Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 178,149 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 12.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 62.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of AT&T by 469.7% in the first quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 1,395,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,428 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $6,042,000. Finally, Skba Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the first quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 421,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on T. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.39.

AT&T Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $18.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.30. The company has a market cap of $130.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

