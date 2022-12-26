Pendal Group Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $146.91 on Monday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.59 and a 1-year high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.08%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXR. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI lowered Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.25.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

