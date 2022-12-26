Pendal Group Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,070 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 162.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,025,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,963,000 after purchasing an additional 634,559 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.1% in the second quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,967,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,005,000 after purchasing an additional 59,093 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 288,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 43.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 519,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,490,000 after purchasing an additional 158,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 49.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Invitation Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

INVH opened at $29.90 on Monday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.07 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.59. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $568.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.73 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.73%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

