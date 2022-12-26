Pendal Group Ltd Grows Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $297.65 per share, with a total value of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,686,542.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSA. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.91.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $283.21 on Monday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $270.73 and a 1-year high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $293.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.52%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

