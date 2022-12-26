Pendal Group Ltd Has $1.57 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,133 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 219,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,514,000 after buying an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 314.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 145,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after purchasing an additional 110,207 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 8.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 613,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,713,000 after purchasing an additional 49,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 22.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 162,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,678,000 after purchasing an additional 29,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

SCHW opened at $81.77 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $148.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.75%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $10,519,103.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 31,111,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,338,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $10,731,150.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,506,270.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $10,519,103.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 31,111,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,338,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

