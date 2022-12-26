Pendal Group Ltd Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 279.5% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $64.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $156.73. The stock has a market cap of $104.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cowen dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

