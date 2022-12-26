Pendal Group Ltd Has $1.81 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in American Tower by 138.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 37.0% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Up 0.9 %

American Tower Increases Dividend

AMT stock opened at $212.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $294.40. The stock has a market cap of $98.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on American Tower to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on American Tower to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.81.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

