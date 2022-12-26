Pendal Group Ltd Increases Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 35,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,480,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 162.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 234.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,987,000 after buying an additional 29,015 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 287.6% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 100.4% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Trading Up 0.3 %

IT opened at $335.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $328.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.15. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $221.39 and a one year high of $358.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 1,234.18% and a net margin of 14.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

IT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gartner from $327.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.21, for a total transaction of $71,242.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,256.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.21, for a total value of $71,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,328 shares in the company, valued at $829,256.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total value of $436,130.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,452,654.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,089. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gartner

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.