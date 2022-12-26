Pendal Group Ltd Lowers Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,760,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,652,914,000 after acquiring an additional 390,568 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,694,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,422,751,000 after buying an additional 330,066 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 47.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,465,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,751,000 after buying an additional 1,759,576 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 4.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,043,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,715,000 after buying an additional 228,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 22.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,361,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,949,000 after buying an additional 618,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVB opened at $163.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.87. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.35 and a 1-year high of $259.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.36%.

AVB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $196.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.72.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

