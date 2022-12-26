Pendal Group Ltd Lowers Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 37,498 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE WMB opened at $33.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.45. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. Citigroup began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

