Pendal Group Ltd Makes New $2.50 Million Investment in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 40,332 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in NetApp by 33.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 967,717 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $63,134,000 after buying an additional 244,451 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in NetApp by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 361,633 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $23,593,000 after buying an additional 12,971 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 10.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,185 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth approximately $4,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTAP. Loop Capital cut NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on NetApp from $84.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NetApp from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NetApp in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.55.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

NetApp Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $293,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,865.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $293,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,865.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP opened at $59.04 on Monday. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $58.16 and a one year high of $96.82. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.90.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. NetApp had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 115.30%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.26%.

NetApp Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

