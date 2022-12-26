Pendal Group Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IFF. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 309,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,677,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,643,000 after buying an additional 12,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE IFF opened at $103.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.06. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $83.14 and a one year high of $151.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.82.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on IFF. StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.63.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

