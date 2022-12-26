Pendal Group Ltd Sells 1,040 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 377.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,384,000 after purchasing an additional 400,270 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,219,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,814,408,000 after purchasing an additional 316,868 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,981,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after purchasing an additional 184,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 182.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,379,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $218.44 per share, with a total value of $109,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,880. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $336.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $264.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.70.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $211.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.24 and a 12 month high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.42%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

