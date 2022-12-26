Pendal Group Ltd Sells 19,618 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,618 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 246.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer stock opened at $51.83 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $59.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $290.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

