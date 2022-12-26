Pendal Group Ltd Sells 4,940 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,940 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,897,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,010,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,118 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,139,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,046,894,000 after purchasing an additional 226,651 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,367,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,097,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,751 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,982,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,648,000 after purchasing an additional 852,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,787,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,359,000 after purchasing an additional 328,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $147.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.74 and a 1 year high of $224.95. The company has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.08.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.01). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $510,664.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,609,602. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $510,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,609,602. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $1,055,018.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,001,152.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,253 shares of company stock worth $5,179,946. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

