Pendal Group Ltd Sells 55,486 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 55,486 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after buying an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,501,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,942,905,000 after buying an additional 6,820,228 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after buying an additional 6,410,047 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 124.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,095,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,562,000 after buying an additional 3,383,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 103.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,126,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,232,000 after buying an additional 3,114,535 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.30.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $84.75 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $106.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.45.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

