Pendal Group Ltd Sells 6,310 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,310 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 11.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 29.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 1.0% during the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 23,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 6.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.15.

Ventas Trading Up 0.5 %

Ventas Announces Dividend

Shares of VTR stock opened at $45.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $64.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,636.36%.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.