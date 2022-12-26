Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 6.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 60.9% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 215,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,147,000 after purchasing an additional 81,493 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $3,898,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $51.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $59.80. The company has a market cap of $290.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.