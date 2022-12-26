Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,026,848,000 after buying an additional 3,462,425 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,968,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,814,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,748,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Reserve GP XIII Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,365,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $103.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $70.66 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.42.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.48. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.68 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 17.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.53.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

