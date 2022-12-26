Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Boosts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,667 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Walt Disney by 44.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,539,000 after buying an additional 7,654,961 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after buying an additional 2,514,894 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its position in Walt Disney by 50.7% during the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,330,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $868,223,000 after buying an additional 2,130,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Walt Disney by 659.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,902,000 after buying an additional 1,955,532 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Walt Disney by 55.9% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,420,417 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $511,687,000 after buying an additional 1,942,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $88.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $160.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.69 and a one year high of $160.32.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

