Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 1.1% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3,059.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,698,000 after purchasing an additional 37,310,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790,348 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,238,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,528 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $51.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $59.80.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.57.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

