Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,287 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.4% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 340.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $38.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.64 and a 200 day moving average of $42.28. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Citigroup cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

