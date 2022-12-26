Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 92,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,115,000 after purchasing an additional 33,603 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 66,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 568,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,942,000 after acquiring an additional 109,906 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $182.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $251.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $186.84.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Argus increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.21.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

