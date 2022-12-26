Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP reduced its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 46.6% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.9% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 306,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 417,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 58.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.9% during the third quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $113.62 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $104.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLD. Raymond James cut their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

