Rede Wealth LLC Has $578,000 Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Rede Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $131.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $169.81. The company has a market cap of $385.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

