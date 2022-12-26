RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RDHL opened at $0.16 on Monday. RedHill Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.68.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.35 million for the quarter. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 9,208.02% and a negative net margin of 116.69%. On average, research analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDHL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 18.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 0.7% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,950,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 14,413 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $68,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 21.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 183,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $324,000. 5.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

