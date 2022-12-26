RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
RedHill Biopharma Price Performance
NASDAQ:RDHL opened at $0.16 on Monday. RedHill Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.68.
RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.35 million for the quarter. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 9,208.02% and a negative net margin of 116.69%. On average, research analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
RedHill Biopharma Company Profile
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
