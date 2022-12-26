Romano Brothers AND Company Acquires New Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 555.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on TFC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.97.

NYSE TFC opened at $42.59 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $68.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

