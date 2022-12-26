Romano Brothers AND Company Buys New Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,622,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in PepsiCo by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Performance

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $182.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $251.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.35 and its 200 day moving average is $175.07. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 65.81%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

