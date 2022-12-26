Romano Brothers AND Company Buys New Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.9% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 10,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 13.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.0% during the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. WILLIAM ALLAN Corp bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 64,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,112,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK stock opened at $242.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $228.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.82. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $280.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stryker from $248.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Stryker from $249.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.84.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

