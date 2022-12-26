Romano Brothers AND Company Buys Shares of 3,864 The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM stock opened at $159.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.21. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $119.82 and a 52 week high of $159.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.00.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

