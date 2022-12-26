Romano Brothers AND Company Buys Shares of 4,132 Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,545,239 shares of company stock valued at $257,780,080 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:BX opened at $74.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.61. The stock has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.24 and a 1 year high of $138.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Argus cut their price target on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.50 to $67.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.63.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

