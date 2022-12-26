Romano Brothers AND Company Buys Shares of 4,132 Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Blackstone
In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,545,239 shares of company stock valued at $257,780,080 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Blackstone Trading Up 0.8 %
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Blackstone Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.70%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Argus cut their price target on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.50 to $67.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.63.
About Blackstone
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackstone (BX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.