Romano Brothers AND Company Buys Shares of 6,713 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after buying an additional 16,193 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $68.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.46. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.14.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

