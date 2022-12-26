Romano Brothers AND Company Invests $308,000 in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 411.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 890.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTRS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Northern Trust from $114.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Northern Trust from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.96.
Northern Trust Trading Up 0.7 %
Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Northern Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.87%.
Northern Trust Profile
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
Featured Articles
