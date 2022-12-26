Romano Brothers AND Company Invests $571,000 in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,468 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,006,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $549,346,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Shell by 11.0% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,145,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,974,000 after acquiring an additional 907,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $321,036,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $57.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.67 and a 200 day moving average of $53.19. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $43.25 and a 52 week high of $61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.69.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $98.76 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

A number of research firms have commented on SHEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.54) to GBX 2,987 ($36.29) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Grupo Santander cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.74) to GBX 2,922 ($35.50) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.23) to GBX 2,950 ($35.84) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,161.63.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

