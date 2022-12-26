Romano Brothers AND Company Makes New $392,000 Investment in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $212.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $98.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $294.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.27.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.