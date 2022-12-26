Romano Brothers AND Company Makes New $392,000 Investment in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
American Tower Price Performance
NYSE AMT opened at $212.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $98.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $294.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.27.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.81.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
About American Tower
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
