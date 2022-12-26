Romano Brothers AND Company Makes New $485,000 Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD stock opened at $247.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $68.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.60. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $200.65 and a one year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.80.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

