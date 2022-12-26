Romano Brothers AND Company Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $141.29 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.85. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

