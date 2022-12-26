Romano Brothers AND Company Makes New Investment in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,014,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 24.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $128.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.87. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $110.56 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.83. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.44.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

