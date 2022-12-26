Romano Brothers AND Company Purchases New Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Paychex by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Paychex by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in Paychex by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Paychex by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Paychex by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Paychex
In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Paychex Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $116.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Paychex Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.02%.
About Paychex
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paychex (PAYX)
