Romano Brothers AND Company Purchases New Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 112,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,922,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 246.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $51.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $59.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.34.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

