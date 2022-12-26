Romano Brothers AND Company Purchases Shares of 23,835 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,835 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.65.

DIS opened at $88.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.69 and a 12 month high of $160.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

