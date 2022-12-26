Romano Brothers AND Company Takes $341,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,643 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mill Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 683,606 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $20,050,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 35,087 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 13,619 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 47,327 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 14,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coerente Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.0% in the third quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 538,689 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $15,799,000 after purchasing an additional 20,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $35.14 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Comcast to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.55.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

