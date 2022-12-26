Romano Brothers AND Company Takes $409,000 Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 94.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 58.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 45.1% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE LIN opened at $329.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $162.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.21. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Linde from $322.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on Linde to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Linde to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.35.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

