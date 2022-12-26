Romano Brothers AND Company Takes $540,000 Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE EW opened at $74.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.65. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $131.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $571,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,646,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,035,122.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $571,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,525 shares of company stock valued at $7,676,873 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

