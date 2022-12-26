Romano Brothers AND Company Takes $559,000 Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Valero Energy by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Valero Energy by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Valero Energy by 767.3% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.77.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $124.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.81 and its 200-day moving average is $117.67. The stock has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.64. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $70.50 and a 52-week high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The business’s revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

In other Valero Energy news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

