Romano Brothers AND Company Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dow Chemical Co. DE bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at about $248,000,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,718,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,526,000 after buying an additional 1,411,010 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at about $83,501,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 34.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,367,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,815,000 after buying an additional 855,247 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,253,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

SPLV opened at $64.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.67 and a 200 day moving average of $62.39. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.99 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82.

