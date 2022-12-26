Romano Brothers AND Company Takes Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of O. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,842,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,434,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498,212 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Realty Income by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,212,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,234,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,464 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 32,005,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,218,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,114 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Realty Income by 13.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,834,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,443,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,441 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 79.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,927,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389,435 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income Increases Dividend

NYSE O opened at $64.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 60.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.74. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

The company also recently announced a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.2485 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous dec 22 dividend of $0.25. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 278.50%.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Further Reading

