Romano Brothers AND Company Takes Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of O. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,842,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,434,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498,212 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Realty Income by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,212,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,234,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,464 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 32,005,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,218,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,114 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Realty Income by 13.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,834,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,443,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,441 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 79.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,927,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389,435 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
O has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.
Realty Income Stock Performance
Realty Income Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.2485 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous dec 22 dividend of $0.25. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 278.50%.
About Realty Income
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Realty Income (O)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.