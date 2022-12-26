Romano Brothers AND Company Takes Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $82.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.69. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

