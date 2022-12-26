Romano Brothers AND Company Takes Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 72.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,211,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 11.4% during the third quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 24.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $576,924.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at $21,309,111.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $576,924.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at $21,309,111.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $811,877.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 296,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,879,034.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,560 shares of company stock worth $6,189,478. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
ZS stock opened at $108.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.93 and its 200 day moving average is $151.11. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $106.24 and a one year high of $332.50.
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
