Sara Bay Financial Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sara Bay Financial boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Genworth Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Genworth Financial Inc now owns 405,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,406,000 after purchasing an additional 112,700 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,363,000. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC now owns 44,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 54,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $384.59 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $390.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $391.57.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

